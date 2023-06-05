Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management reduced its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 606.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 36.3% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.7 %

Verisk Analytics stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $223.00. 224,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,095. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.90. The company has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 69.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $223.00.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $245,427.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,763. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $245,427.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,763. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,187 shares of company stock worth $3,150,016. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSK has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

