Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Stock Price Down 5.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) shares were down 5.4% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $19.00. The company traded as low as $18.91 and last traded at $19.05. Approximately 614,274 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,668,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.14.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VSCO. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $53.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. III Capital Management boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. III Capital Management now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 17,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Down 6.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.49.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 111.04% and a net margin of 4.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

