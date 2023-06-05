Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Insider Sells $64,175.00 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) insider Steven J. Rice sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $64,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,582.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of VIR stock opened at $27.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 0.26. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $31.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.55.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.10 million. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $466,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 10.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $3,309,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,496,000 after acquiring an additional 59,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 9.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 337,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after acquiring an additional 28,999 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VIR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet cut Vir Biotechnology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

