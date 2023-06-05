Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Insider Sells $64,175.00 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) insider Steven J. Rice sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $64,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,582.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of VIR stock opened at $27.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 0.26. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $31.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.55.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.10 million. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VIR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet cut Vir Biotechnology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
