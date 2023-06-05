VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) & Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) Head to Head Analysis

Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Rating) and VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Grom Social Enterprises has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VNET Group has a beta of -0.23, indicating that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Grom Social Enterprises and VNET Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00 VNET Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Grom Social Enterprises presently has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 177.78%. VNET Group has a consensus price target of $5.90, indicating a potential upside of 105.57%. Given Grom Social Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Grom Social Enterprises is more favorable than VNET Group.

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and VNET Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grom Social Enterprises -279.84% -67.85% -51.99% VNET Group -10.82% -10.92% -2.88%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and VNET Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grom Social Enterprises $5.43 million 0.56 -$16.33 million N/A N/A VNET Group $1.02 billion 0.41 -$112.50 million ($0.78) -3.68

Grom Social Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VNET Group.

Summary

Grom Social Enterprises beats VNET Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grom Social Enterprises

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. is a media, technology, and entertainment company, which engages in the delivery of content to children under the age of 13 years, creation, acquisition, and development of a commercial potential of Kids and Family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities, provision of animation services, and offering protective web filtering solutions to block unwanted or inappropriate content. The company was founded by Zach Marks on October 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About VNET Group

VNET Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

