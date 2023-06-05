Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Tcwp LLC

Tcwp LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,359 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,867,497,000 after purchasing an additional 701,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,516,639,000 after purchasing an additional 313,686 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,515,655,000 after purchasing an additional 33,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 602,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $83,317,703.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 261,281,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,103,845,197.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.85, for a total value of $69,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 261,884,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,624,509,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 602,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $83,317,703.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 261,281,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,103,845,197.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,507,440 shares of company stock worth $2,342,035,176 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 19th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.13.

NYSE:WMT traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $150.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,188,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,187,092. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.50 and a 200 day moving average of $146.08. The company has a market cap of $407.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.90 and a 1 year high of $154.64.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

