Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

WMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. 92 Resources reissued a maintains rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $166.13.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $148.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $401.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Walmart has a 52-week low of $117.90 and a 52-week high of $154.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,716 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $1,361,405.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,500,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,225,959.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $1,361,405.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,225,959.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,507,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,342,035,176 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in Walmart by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

