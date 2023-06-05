Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,627,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,363 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.57% of Ecolab worth $236,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its position in Ecolab by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 11,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $173.94. 64,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,056. The company has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $179.76.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.48%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $192,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $192,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,482 shares of company stock worth $6,856,986 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

