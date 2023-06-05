Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $316.46 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,084,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,347 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.55% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $316,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,211 shares of company stock worth $9,410,110 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.89.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $108.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $113.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.64 and a 200-day moving average of $105.23.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.