Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 49,209 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,941,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,209 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.05% of CMS Energy worth $376,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,060,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,158,389,000 after purchasing an additional 412,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,198,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,584,040,000 after purchasing an additional 524,947 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,885,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,015,000 after purchasing an additional 922,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,855,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $981,675,000 after acquiring an additional 82,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,161,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,506,000 after acquiring an additional 101,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $58.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.55 and its 200-day moving average is $61.29. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $52.41 and a 1 year high of $71.97.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 83.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMS. TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,673,734.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $396,880 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Stories

