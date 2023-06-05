Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 913 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,256,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $401,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. Etfidea LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,033,000 after buying an additional 8,061 shares in the last quarter.

VGT stock opened at $423.83 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $387.87 and a 200 day moving average of $359.95.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

