West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $313.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,627,006.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,744 shares of company stock worth $39,121,808 in the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 253.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST opened at $343.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.38. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12 month low of $206.19 and a 12 month high of $376.72.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.44%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

