West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $313.00.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,627,006.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,744 shares of company stock worth $39,121,808 in the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services
West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance
Shares of WST opened at $343.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.38. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12 month low of $206.19 and a 12 month high of $376.72.
West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.
West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.44%.
About West Pharmaceutical Services
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.
