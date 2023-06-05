Westpac Banking Co. (WBCPI) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.30 on June 18th

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPI – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, June 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 1.304 per share on Sunday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This is an increase from Westpac Banking’s previous interim dividend of $1.14.
Westpac Banking Price Performance
About Westpac Banking
Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers savings, term deposit, business transaction, not-for-profit transaction, foreign currency, farm management deposit, project and retention trust, and statutory trust accounts; home, personal, business, and commercial loans; car and equipment finance; business overdrafts and bank guarantees; debit and credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment products; and home, car, travel, life, caravan and trailer, credit card and loan repayment, boat, and business insurance products.
Further Reading
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In May Are Moving Higher
- Is Verizon’s 7% Yield Too Good To Pass Up?
- Is Expedia the Best Bargain in the Travel Bookings Segment?
- Here’s What Driving the 125% YTD Gains for Upstart Holdings Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.