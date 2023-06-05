WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of WYY opened at $1.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.14. WidePoint has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.06.

WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.34 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a negative return on equity of 35.77%. On average, research analysts expect that WidePoint will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of Technology Management as a Service (TMaaS). The firm is involved in providing managed services for government and commercial clients that include identity management, secure mobility managed services, telecom lifecycle management, digital billing and analytics, and Information Technology as a service (ITaaS).

