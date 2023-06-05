Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other reports. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $129.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $167.56.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $142.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.61. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $194.21. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of -75.34 and a beta of 0.84.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 41.57%. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $665,194.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 295,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,595,209.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $665,194.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 295,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,595,209.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,455,686.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637 over the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

