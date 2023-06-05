Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $150.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ZS. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $127.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $167.56.

Zscaler Price Performance

ZS stock opened at $142.39 on Friday. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $194.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.34 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 41.57%. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at $14,155,334.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $602,082.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 291,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,095,325.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,412 shares of company stock worth $1,752,637 over the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

