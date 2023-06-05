ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CNET stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $2.03. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZW Data Action Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) by 771.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,097 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a one-stop services on omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management system. It also engages in the development of blockchain enabled web/mobile applications and provision of software solutions.

