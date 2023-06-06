10,315 Shares in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Purchased by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DISH. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in DISH Network by 94.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 26,151 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in DISH Network by 22.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DISH Network by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in DISH Network by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 235,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in DISH Network by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,210,000 after acquiring an additional 53,552 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at DISH Network

In other news, Director James Defranco purchased 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $12,440,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,767,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,654,832.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,450,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,959,000. Company insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.81. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.42.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DISH shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America downgraded DISH Network from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

Further Reading

