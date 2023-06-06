1,671 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 106.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $1,362,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,769,434.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 1.1 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $97.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $120.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.97. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $122.99.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

Recommended Stories

