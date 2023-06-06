7,855 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Acquired by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after buying an additional 74,902 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 12,257 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on BWA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.73.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

BorgWarner Price Performance

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,802.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BWA opened at $46.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

