805 Shares in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Purchased by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $41,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Addus HomeCare stock opened at $93.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.33 and a 200-day moving average of $102.02. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $73.65 and a 52 week high of $114.99.
Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.
