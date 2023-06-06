821 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Acquired by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,991,235,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,936,996,000. Edmp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $6,580,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,234,792,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Elevance Health Trading Up 2.0 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELV. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.60.

Shares of ELV stock opened at $480.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $464.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $481.43. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $438.56 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The company has a market capitalization of $113.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.