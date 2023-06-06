86,665 Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 86,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3,186.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOS. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mosaic from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.47.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $33.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $63.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.42.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

