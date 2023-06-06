Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.10.
Several equities research analysts have commented on ACHC shares. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.
Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance
Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $68.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $63.20 and a 12 month high of $89.85.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 21.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 7.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.
About Acadia Healthcare
Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.
