Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.10.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACHC shares. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $68.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $63.20 and a 12 month high of $89.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $704.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 21.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 7.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

