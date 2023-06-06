Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) versus Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO) Financial Analysis

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) and Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Renovare Environmental shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Adtalem Global Education shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.6% of Renovare Environmental shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Adtalem Global Education and Renovare Environmental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adtalem Global Education 5.54% 13.67% 7.05% Renovare Environmental N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adtalem Global Education $1.39 billion 1.30 $317.70 million $1.75 23.59 Renovare Environmental $12.35 million 0.00 -$21.60 million N/A N/A

This table compares Adtalem Global Education and Renovare Environmental’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Adtalem Global Education has higher revenue and earnings than Renovare Environmental.

Volatility & Risk

Adtalem Global Education has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renovare Environmental has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Adtalem Global Education and Renovare Environmental, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adtalem Global Education 0 1 1 0 2.50 Renovare Environmental 0 0 0 0 N/A

Adtalem Global Education presently has a consensus target price of $44.67, suggesting a potential upside of 8.18%. Given Adtalem Global Education’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Adtalem Global Education is more favorable than Renovare Environmental.

Summary

Adtalem Global Education beats Renovare Environmental on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc. engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. The Walden segment covers more than 100 online certificate, bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees, including those in nursing, education, counseling, business, psychology, public health, social work and human services, public administration and public policy, and criminal justice. The Medical and Veterinary segment consists of degree and non-degree programs in the medical and veterinary postsecondary education industry. The company was founded by Dennis J. Keller and Ronald L. Taylor in 1973 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Renovare Environmental

Renovare Environmental, Inc. engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

