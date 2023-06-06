Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,173 Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accolade were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accolade by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,127,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after buying an additional 840,925 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Accolade by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,381,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,380,000 after buying an additional 660,132 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,372,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Accolade by 241.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,996,000 after buying an additional 544,175 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Accolade by 1,581.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 535,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 503,461 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACCD. Bank of America upgraded Accolade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Accolade from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Accolade to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Accolade from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accolade presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.74.

Accolade Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ ACCD opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. Accolade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $99.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.44 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 126.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

