Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 377 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,319 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 899.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,319,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,712,000 after buying an additional 2,087,841 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 186.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,481,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,275,000 after buying an additional 1,613,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,089,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,433,000 after buying an additional 1,246,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 181.5% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,289,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,751,000 after buying an additional 831,136 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.69. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CFG. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,170. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,711.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.