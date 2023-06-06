Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,910 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $137.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.14. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.