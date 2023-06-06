Advisors Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 3.9% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in American Water Works by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in American Water Works by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

In other news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AWK opened at $145.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $162.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.03.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.20%.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

