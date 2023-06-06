Advisors Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Advisors Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Aviva PLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 316,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,718,000 after purchasing an additional 54,859 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 10,034 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 144,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Microchip Technology stock opened at $75.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $87.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.28 and its 200 day moving average is $77.49.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.383 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

