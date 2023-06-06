Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $330,000 Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,020 shares of company stock worth $5,013,375. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.6 %

SPGI stock opened at $378.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $395.80. The stock has a market cap of $121.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.71.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.