Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,654,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,715,345,000 after acquiring an additional 168,175 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after purchasing an additional 356,957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,291,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,307,000 after purchasing an additional 43,016 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,247,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,753,000 after acquiring an additional 103,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,840,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,698,000 after acquiring an additional 70,646 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU opened at $83.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 923.06, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.66 and a 200 day moving average of $93.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,555.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.83.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

