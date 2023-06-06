Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $339,000 Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 91.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73,826 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lumentum by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,008,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,612,000 after acquiring an additional 52,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 987,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Lumentum by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,198,000 after acquiring an additional 209,728 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 576.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,410,000 after acquiring an additional 579,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lumentum by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,728,000 after acquiring an additional 20,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $51.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -93.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $96.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.31 and its 200-day moving average is $52.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $383.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.08 million. Equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LITE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.27.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

