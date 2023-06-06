Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $152.10 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $162.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.82 and its 200 day moving average is $153.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

