Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $430,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $81.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.47 and its 200-day moving average is $84.35. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $102.37. The company has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

