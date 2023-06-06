Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $472,000 Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Advisors Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 17,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 212.7% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 69,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after buying an additional 47,520 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.
Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.5 %
NVO stock opened at $157.89 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $172.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.07. The company has a market cap of $354.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.48.
Novo Nordisk A/S Profile
Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.
