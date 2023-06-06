Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $757,000 Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 522,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,136,000 after buying an additional 18,305 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,278,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,328,000 after buying an additional 17,874 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 331,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,552,000 after buying an additional 30,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 315,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,391,000 after buying an additional 75,996 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $192.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $170.83 and a 52 week high of $201.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.86.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

