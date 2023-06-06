Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $986,000 Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

VOX stock opened at $103.39 on Tuesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $105.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.45.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

