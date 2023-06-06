Advisors Capital Management LLC Invests $372,000 in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 59,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $1,082,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $309,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,581,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,688 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE SLB opened at $46.22 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.01.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.53.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.