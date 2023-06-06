Advisors Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $54.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.65. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.21 and a fifty-two week high of $57.24.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

