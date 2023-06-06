Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 14 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $933.38.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.45, for a total value of $950,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 220,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,180,738.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,183 shares of company stock valued at $42,243,407 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $902.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $907.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $855.32. The company has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $580.01 and a 1-year high of $964.58.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

