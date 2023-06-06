Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 1,608 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

DUK stock opened at $90.16 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.30.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading

