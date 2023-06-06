Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $253.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $269.06. The company has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.12.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.