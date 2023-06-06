Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 804 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 19,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after buying an additional 22,476 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,398,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,416,000 after buying an additional 107,119 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,162,000 after buying an additional 12,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AZN. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $73.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.24. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.52.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

