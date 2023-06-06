Advisors Capital Management LLC Takes $792,000 Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,798,000 after purchasing an additional 824,842 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after acquiring an additional 413,360 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Donaldson by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,667,000 after purchasing an additional 279,484 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Donaldson by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,298,000 after acquiring an additional 256,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Donaldson by 2,630.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 161,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,254,000 after purchasing an additional 155,254 shares in the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Insider Activity

Donaldson Trading Down 2.0 %

In other Donaldson news, Director Christopher M. Hilger acquired 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,953.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,046.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DCI stock opened at $58.40 on Tuesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $66.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.53 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 32.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Further Reading

