Advisors Capital Management LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMJ. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 405.4% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 128.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Performance

Shares of AMJ stock opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,054,075.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 136,578 shares of company stock valued at $18,543,247 over the last three months.

