Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $13,969,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 253,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,158,000 after buying an additional 95,362 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 186,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,574,000 after buying an additional 92,585 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth $10,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $137.21 per share, with a total value of $500,816.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,124.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

AMG opened at $145.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.34. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.12 and a 1-year high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $517.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.25 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 50.65%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.