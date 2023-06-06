Alamos Gold Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Alamos Gold has increased its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years. Alamos Gold has a payout ratio of 19.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Alamos Gold to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $14.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $251.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 10.58%. Alamos Gold’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGI. Laurentian lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamos Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,367,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $31,471,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 278.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,770,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,882,000 after buying an additional 2,037,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 43.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,188,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000,000 after acquiring an additional 972,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 142.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,565,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,120,000 after acquiring an additional 920,165 shares during the period. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

