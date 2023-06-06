Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.24

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 1.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a dividend payout ratio of 166.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to earn $9.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.8%.

ARE stock opened at $115.46 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $110.64 and a 1-year high of $172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. The business had revenue of $700.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 351,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,935,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,152,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,634 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,277,135,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,640,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,348,934,000 after acquiring an additional 424,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,604,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,738,000 after acquiring an additional 245,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,291,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,079,000 after acquiring an additional 46,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

