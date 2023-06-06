Align Technology, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $7.74 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Align Technology in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 2nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $7.74 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.73. The consensus estimate for Align Technology’s current full-year earnings is $6.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.41 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALGN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. OTR Global upgraded Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $305.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $314.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.35, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.58. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $172.05 and a 52-week high of $368.87.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,701,067,000 after acquiring an additional 889,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Dallas purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,293.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

