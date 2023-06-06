Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) and Seven & i (OTC:SVNDF) Critical Analysis

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) and Seven & i (OTC:SVNDF – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Alimentation Couche-Tard pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Seven & i pays an annual dividend of 57.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 127.9%. Alimentation Couche-Tard pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Seven & i pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Alimentation Couche-Tard shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of Seven & i shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alimentation Couche-Tard N/A N/A N/A $1.55 32.53 Seven & i N/A N/A N/A 197.96 0.23

This table compares Alimentation Couche-Tard and Seven & i’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Seven & i is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alimentation Couche-Tard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Alimentation Couche-Tard and Seven & i, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alimentation Couche-Tard 0 1 3 0 2.75 Seven & i 1 0 0 0 1.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has a consensus price target of $72.80, suggesting a potential upside of 44.21%. Given Alimentation Couche-Tard’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alimentation Couche-Tard is more favorable than Seven & i.

Profitability

This table compares Alimentation Couche-Tard and Seven & i’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alimentation Couche-Tard N/A N/A N/A Seven & i N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Alimentation Couche-Tard beats Seven & i on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc. engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

About Seven & i

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others. The company's Domestic Convenience Store Operations segment operates convenience stores comprising directly managed corporate stores and franchised stores. Its Overseas Convenience Store Operations segment engages in convenience store operation and gasoline retail businesses. The company's Superstore Operations segment operates retail business that provide daily life necessities, such as food and other daily necessities. Its Department Store Operations operates department stores that provide various merchandise products. The company's Financial Services segment offers banking, leasing, and credit card services. Its Specialty Store Operations segment operates specialty retail stores. The company's others segment engages in real estate and other businesses. It operates approximately 22,500 stores in Japan and 71,800 stores internationally. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

